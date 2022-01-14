Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 12 of 17 games (70.6%) this season.
  • Philadelphia's games have gone over 46 points in 10 of 18 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.2, is 10.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 46.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 7-4 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles allow (22.6).
  • Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
  • In games that Tampa Bay picks up over 328.8 yards, the team is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
  • Philadelphia has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 61.1% of its opportunities this year (11 times in 18 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).
  • Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).
  • Philadelphia is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.5 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Philadelphia is 6-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, away from home.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the total in five of 10 away games this season.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 46.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (46).

