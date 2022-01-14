Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 12 of 17 games (70.6%) this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 46 points in 10 of 18 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.2, is 10.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 46.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Buccaneers are 7-4 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles allow (22.6).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay picks up over 328.8 yards, the team is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 61.1% of its opportunities this year (11 times in 18 games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.

The Eagles rack up 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up (331.5).

Philadelphia is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 331.5 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Philadelphia is 6-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, away from home.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in five of 10 away games this season.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 46.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (46).

