Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has 1,091 yards receiving on 74 catches (110 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Higgins had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Raiders, 50.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (65.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- During his last three games, Higgins has caught 15 passes on 18 targets for 256 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 85.3 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
