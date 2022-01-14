Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tee Higgins ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has 1,091 yards receiving on 74 catches (110 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Higgins had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Raiders, 50.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (65.5).
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • During his last three games, Higgins has caught 15 passes on 18 targets for 256 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 85.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

