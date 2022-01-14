Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Brady has recorded 5,316 passing yards (312.7 yards per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He has added 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brady's 339.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 59.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Eagles.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 326-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 18, completing 78.4 percent of his pass attempts with three touchdown passes.
- Brady has thrown for 968 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes (81-of-117), with seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (322.7 per game).
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive