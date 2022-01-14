In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round will see Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Brady has recorded 5,316 passing yards (312.7 yards per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has added 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brady's 339.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 59.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Eagles.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 326-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 18, completing 78.4 percent of his pass attempts with three touchdown passes.

Brady has thrown for 968 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes (81-of-117), with seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (322.7 per game).

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

