Travis Kelce will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 92 receptions have gotten him 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 134 times.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Kelce has averaged 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Kelce recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

