Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 92 receptions have gotten him 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 134 times.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Kelce has averaged 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Kelce recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
