Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put up an 828-yard season so far (48.7 yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 94 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Boyd has averaged 29 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have given up 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Boyd did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.
- Boyd has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards in his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
