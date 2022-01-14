Before Tyler Boyd hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up an 828-yard season so far (48.7 yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 94 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Boyd has averaged 29 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have given up 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Boyd did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

Boyd has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards in his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

