Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyreek Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has reeled in 111 passes and leads his team with 1,239 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 72.9 yards per game.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Hill has averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 233.9 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos in Week 18, Hill racked up two yards on one reception (three targets).

In his last three games, Hill has racked up 61 yards on nine catches, averaging 20.3 yards per game on 15 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

