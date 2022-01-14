Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has reeled in 111 passes and leads his team with 1,239 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 72.9 yards per game.
- Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Hill has averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 233.9 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos in Week 18, Hill racked up two yards on one reception (three targets).
- In his last three games, Hill has racked up 61 yards on nine catches, averaging 20.3 yards per game on 15 targets.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
