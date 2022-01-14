Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Van Jefferson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 50 receptions (89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals are 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers in Week 18, Jefferson totaled 31 yards on two receptions (three targets).
  • Jefferson's seven grabs (14 targets) have netted him 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

