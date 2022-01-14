Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has 50 receptions (89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals are 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers in Week 18, Jefferson totaled 31 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Jefferson's seven grabs (14 targets) have netted him 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
