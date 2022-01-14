Before placing any bets on Van Jefferson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 50 receptions (89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals are 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Jefferson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 18, Jefferson totaled 31 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Jefferson's seven grabs (14 targets) have netted him 100 yards (33.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

