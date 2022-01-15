A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green's 50 grabs have turned into 825 yards (51.6 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.
- Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his three matchups against the Rams, Green's 56.3 receiving yards average is 11.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game (44.5).
- Green has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Green caught four passes for 23 yards.
- Green's eight catches have gotten him 130 yards (43.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
