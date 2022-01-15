Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round will see Green's Arizona Cardinals head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green's 50 grabs have turned into 825 yards (51.6 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.
  • Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three matchups against the Rams, Green's 56.3 receiving yards average is 11.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game (44.5).
  • Green has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Green caught four passes for 23 yards.
  • Green's eight catches have gotten him 130 yards (43.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive