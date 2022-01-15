In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round will see Green's Arizona Cardinals head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green's 50 grabs have turned into 825 yards (51.6 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times.

Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three matchups against the Rams, Green's 56.3 receiving yards average is 11.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game (44.5).

Green has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Green caught four passes for 23 yards.

Green's eight catches have gotten him 130 yards (43.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive