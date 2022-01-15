Amari Cooper has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 104 targets have led to 68 receptions for 865 yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Cooper has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooper totaled 10 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Cooper will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 18, Cooper racked up 79 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

Over his last three games, Cooper has 15 catches (on 25 targets) for 182 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

