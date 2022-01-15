Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's 104 targets have led to 68 receptions for 865 yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Cooper has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cooper totaled 10 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- This week Cooper will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles in Week 18, Cooper racked up 79 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
- Over his last three games, Cooper has 15 catches (on 25 targets) for 182 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
