Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Roethlisberger has racked up 3,740 passing yards (220.0 per game) while going 390-for-605 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's tacked on five rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 0.3 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 87 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 51.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger racked up yards while completing 68.2 percent of his passes, tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

