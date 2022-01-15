Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Roethlisberger has racked up 3,740 passing yards (220.0 per game) while going 390-for-605 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's tacked on five rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 0.3 yards per game.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 87 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 51.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger racked up yards while completing 68.2 percent of his passes, tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Powered By Data Skrive