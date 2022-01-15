Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Roethlisberger has racked up 3,740 passing yards (220.0 per game) while going 390-for-605 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's tacked on five rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 0.3 yards per game.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has thrown 87 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 51.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, while throwing multiple TDs against them twice.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.6 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger racked up yards while completing 68.2 percent of his passes, tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2%

