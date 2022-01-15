Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has put up 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 48.6 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Aiyuk racked up 107 yards on six receptions (seven targets).
- Aiyuk's 18 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 241 yards (80.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
Powered By Data Skrive