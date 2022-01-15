Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Brandon Aiyuk has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has put up 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 48.6 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Aiyuk racked up 107 yards on six receptions (seven targets).
  • Aiyuk's 18 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 241 yards (80.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive