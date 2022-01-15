Brandon Aiyuk has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has put up 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 48.6 receiving yards.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Aiyuk racked up 107 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Aiyuk's 18 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 241 yards (80.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

