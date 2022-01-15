Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Bryan Edwards, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has put together a 571-yard season so far (33.6 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 59 targets.

Edwards has been the target of 59 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.

Edwards (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Edwards reeled in four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).

Edwards has totaled 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game), hauling in four passes on seven targets during his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

