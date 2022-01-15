Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has put together a 571-yard season so far (33.6 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 59 targets.
- Edwards has been the target of 59 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
- Edwards (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Edwards' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
- The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Edwards reeled in four passes for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
- Edwards has totaled 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game), hauling in four passes on seven targets during his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
Powered By Data Skrive