Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Wild Card round will see the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in nine of 17 games this season.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 17 games this season.

Saturday's total is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.2 points more than the 34.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 47.4, 3.4 points more than Saturday's total of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 9-6-2 against the spread this season.

The Bills have an against the spread record of 6-4-2 in their 12 games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

The Bills score 28.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 17.8 points, it is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Bills average 381.9 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 310.8 the Patriots allow per contest.

When Buffalo amasses more than 310.8 yards, the team is 9-4-2 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight fewer than the Patriots have forced (30).

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 10-7-0 this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Patriots score 10.2 more points per game (27.2) than the Bills surrender (17.0).

New England is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Patriots collect 80.6 more yards per game (353.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (272.8).

In games that New England amasses over 272.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

This year the Patriots have 23 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

At home, the Bills are 4-2-2 ATS as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in nine home games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).

New England is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road.

The Patriots have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in three of eight away games New England has hit the over.

Patriots away games this season average 43.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

