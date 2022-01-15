There will be player prop bets available for Cameron Brate before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and puts up 14.4 yards per game.

Brate has been the target of 57 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brate is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 0.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (13.5).

Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Eagles are allowing 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Brate caught two passes for 12 yards.

During his last three games, Brate has 28 receiving yards on six receptions (10 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

