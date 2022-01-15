Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and puts up 14.4 yards per game.
- Brate has been the target of 57 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brate is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 0.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (13.5).
- Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Eagles are allowing 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Brate caught two passes for 12 yards.
- During his last three games, Brate has 28 receiving yards on six receptions (10 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
