Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bets available for Cameron Brate before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brate has caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 57 times, and puts up 14.4 yards per game.
  • Brate has been the target of 57 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Brate is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 0.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (13.5).
  • Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Eagles are allowing 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Brate caught two passes for 12 yards.
  • During his last three games, Brate has 28 receiving yards on six receptions (10 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

57

7.8%

30

245

4

20

16.5%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive