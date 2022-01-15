Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Lamb's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 120 times and has totaled 79 catches and six touchdowns (64.8 yards per game).

Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).

Lamb has 162 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 54.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

