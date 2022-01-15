CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 120 times and has totaled 79 catches and six touchdowns (64.8 yards per game).
- Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).
- Lamb has 162 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 54.0 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
