CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Lamb's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 1,102 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 120 times and has totaled 79 catches and six touchdowns (64.8 yards per game).
  • Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Lamb caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per reception).
  • Lamb has 162 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 54.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

