Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 105 targets have led to 59 receptions for 860 yards (50.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Claypool put up 41 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Claypool totaled 37 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Claypool has caught 12 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 31.7 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
