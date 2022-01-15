Chase Claypool has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 105 targets have led to 59 receptions for 860 yards (50.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Claypool put up 41 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Claypool totaled 37 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Claypool has caught 12 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 31.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

