Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Christian Kirk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 100 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kirk has averaged 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In six matchups versus the Rams, Kirk has not had a touchdown catch.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive