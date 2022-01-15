Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 100 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Kirk has averaged 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Rams, Kirk has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
