Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Christian Kirk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 100 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kirk has averaged 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Rams, Kirk has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kirk caught two passes for 43 yards (21.5 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

