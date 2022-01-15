Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals will battle the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in nine of 18 games (50%) this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 15 of 32 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 0.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points more than the 47.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 48.1 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 11 wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (eight times in 18 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Raiders allow.

When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 337.2 the Raiders allow per contest.

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 337.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 16-16-0 this year.

This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on 14 of 32 set point totals (43.8%).

The Raiders average 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals surrender.

When Las Vegas scores more than 22.1 points, it is 14-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Raiders collect only 13.0 more yards per game (363.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

When Las Vegas amasses more than 350.8 yards, the team is 11-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

In nine home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over six times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Away from home, Las Vegas is 8-7 against the spread, and 9-6 overall.

In six of 15 away games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.