There will be player prop bet markets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 119 carries for 517 yards (30.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

And he has caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) with two TDs.

He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his lone career matchups, Edwards-Helaire finished with 27 rushing yards versus the Steelers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 146.1 yards per game.

This year the Steelers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 27 yards (9.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

