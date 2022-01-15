Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bet markets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 119 carries for 517 yards (30.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his lone career matchups, Edwards-Helaire finished with 27 rushing yards versus the Steelers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 146.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Steelers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
  • Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 27 yards (9.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

