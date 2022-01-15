Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 119 carries for 517 yards (30.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) with two TDs.
- He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his lone career matchups, Edwards-Helaire finished with 27 rushing yards versus the Steelers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 146.1 yards per game.
- This year the Steelers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
- Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 27 yards (9.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
