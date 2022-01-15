Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In eight matchups versus the Cardinals, Kupp has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp recorded seven catches for 118 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp's 23 catches have led to 322 yards (107.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
