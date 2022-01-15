Cooper Kupp will have several player props available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In eight matchups versus the Cardinals, Kupp has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp recorded seven catches for 118 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp's 23 catches have led to 322 yards (107.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

