Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Dak Prescott has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,449 passing yards this season (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-of-596), throwing 37 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 47.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • In both of those games against the 49ers, Prescott threw multiple TDs.
  • The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Prescott threw for yards while completing 77.8 percent of his passes, tossing five touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Prescott has racked up 851 passing yards (283.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

