Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 4,449 passing yards this season (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-of-596), throwing 37 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He also has 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 47.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- In both of those games against the 49ers, Prescott threw multiple TDs.
- The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Prescott threw for yards while completing 77.8 percent of his passes, tossing five touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Prescott has racked up 851 passing yards (283.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
