Dak Prescott has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,449 passing yards this season (261.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (410-of-596), throwing 37 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He also has 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 47.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

In both of those games against the 49ers, Prescott threw multiple TDs.

The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have allowed 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Prescott threw for yards while completing 77.8 percent of his passes, tossing five touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Prescott has racked up 851 passing yards (283.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7%

