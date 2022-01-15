Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points nine of 18 times.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 50.5 points in six of 17 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played 17 games, with 13 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 14 times and are 10-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 18 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cowboys average 31.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (21.5).
  • Dallas is 10-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team records more than 21.5 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 407.0 yards per game, 97.0 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per matchup.
  • When Dallas churns out more than 310.0 yards, the team is 13-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, while the 49ers have forced 20.
  • In San Francisco's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • This year, the 49ers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).
  • The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cowboys allow (21.1).
  • San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The 49ers average 375.7 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 351.0 the Cowboys allow.
  • When San Francisco picks up over 351.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • As 3-point favorites or more at home, the Cowboys are 5-4 ATS.
  • In six of nine games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • This season in away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The 49ers are 3-3 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in nine road games, San Francisco has hit the over four times.
  • 49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

