Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will include a Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points nine of 18 times.

San Francisco's games have gone over 50.5 points in six of 17 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 17 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 14 times and are 10-4 ATS in those contests.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 18 opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys average 31.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (21.5).

Dallas is 10-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Cowboys collect 407.0 yards per game, 97.0 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per matchup.

When Dallas churns out more than 310.0 yards, the team is 13-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, while the 49ers have forced 20.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the 49ers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The 49ers average 375.7 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 351.0 the Cowboys allow.

When San Francisco picks up over 351.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

As 3-point favorites or more at home, the Cowboys are 5-4 ATS.

In six of nine games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

This season in away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers are 3-3 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in nine road games, San Francisco has hit the over four times.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

