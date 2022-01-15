Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dallas Goedert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Goedert has 56 catches (on 76 targets) for 830 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 15.4% (76 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Goedert has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 53.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Buccaneers, Goedert has not had a touchdown catch.

The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Goedert has caught eight passes on 11 targets for 99 yards, averaging 33.0 yards in his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

