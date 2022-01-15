Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Dalton Schultz will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Schultz's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has also contributed with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 104 times, producing 47.5 yards per game.
  • Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
  • Schultz has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Schultz reeled in three passes for 21 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Schultz has hauled in 17 passes (22 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and has three touchdowns during his last three games.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive