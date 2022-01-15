Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has also contributed with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 104 times, producing 47.5 yards per game.
- Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
- Schultz has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Schultz reeled in three passes for 21 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Schultz has hauled in 17 passes (22 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and has three touchdowns during his last three games.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive