Dalton Schultz will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Schultz's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has also contributed with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 104 times, producing 47.5 yards per game.

Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.

Schultz has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Schultz reeled in three passes for 21 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Schultz has hauled in 17 passes (22 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and has three touchdowns during his last three games.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

