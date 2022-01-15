Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 132 yards.
- His team has run the ball 489 times this season, and he's carried 202 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his six career matchups against the Bills, Harris averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game, 3.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Harris, in six matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught four passes for 36 yards through the air.
- Over his last three games, Harris has run for 175 yards on 38 carries (58.3 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
