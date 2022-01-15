There will be player prop betting options available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.

He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 132 yards.

His team has run the ball 489 times this season, and he's carried 202 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his six career matchups against the Bills, Harris averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game, 3.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Harris, in six matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught four passes for 36 yards through the air.

Over his last three games, Harris has run for 175 yards on 38 carries (58.3 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

