Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop betting options available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 132 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 489 times this season, and he's carried 202 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his six career matchups against the Bills, Harris averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game, 3.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Harris, in six matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times, while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught four passes for 36 yards through the air.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has run for 175 yards on 38 carries (58.3 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

202

41.3%

929

15

44

47.3%

4.6

Rhamondre Stevenson

133

27.2%

606

5

23

24.7%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

44

9.0%

226

1

8

8.6%

5.1

Mac Jones

44

9.0%

129

0

7

7.5%

2.9

