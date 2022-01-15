Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kansas City's top rusher, Williams, has rushed 144 times for 558 yards (32.8 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He has added 47 catches for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's handled 144 of those attempts (33.4%).
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
  • Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Broncos, Williams carried the ball seven times for 17 yards.
  • He added three receptions for 30 yards in the passing game.
  • Williams has 32 carries for 160 yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

Powered By Data Skrive