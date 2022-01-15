Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kansas City's top rusher, Williams, has rushed 144 times for 558 yards (32.8 per game), with six touchdowns.

He has added 47 catches for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's handled 144 of those attempts (33.4%).

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his two career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.

Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Broncos, Williams carried the ball seven times for 17 yards.

He added three receptions for 30 yards in the passing game.

Williams has 32 carries for 160 yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

Powered By Data Skrive