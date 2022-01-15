Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kansas City's top rusher, Williams, has rushed 144 times for 558 yards (32.8 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He has added 47 catches for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's handled 144 of those attempts (33.4%).
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his two career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
- Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Broncos, Williams carried the ball seven times for 17 yards.
- He added three receptions for 30 yards in the passing game.
- Williams has 32 carries for 160 yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
