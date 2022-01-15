Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has 55 catches on 93 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.8% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- Waller (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Waller is averaging 50.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 10.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (60.5).
- Waller has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Waller grabbed two passes for 22 yards.
- Waller has caught two passes on nine targets for 22 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
Powered By Data Skrive