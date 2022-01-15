Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has 55 catches on 93 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.8% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Waller is averaging 50.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 10.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (60.5).

Waller has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Waller grabbed two passes for 22 yards.

Waller has caught two passes on nine targets for 22 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

