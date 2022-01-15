Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Knox and the Buffalo Bills hit the field against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has recorded 587 receiving yards (34.5 per game) and nine touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 71 targets this year.

So far this season, 10.8% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Knox has averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 0.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Knox recorded three catches for 49 yards (16.3 yards per reception).

Knox's 10 targets have resulted in five catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

