Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has recorded 587 receiving yards (34.5 per game) and nine touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 71 targets this year.
- So far this season, 10.8% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Knox has averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 0.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Knox recorded three catches for 49 yards (16.3 yards per reception).
- Knox's 10 targets have resulted in five catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
