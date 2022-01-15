There will be player prop bets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Samuel's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has collected 77 receptions and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Samuel's zero receiving yards total is 64.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Samuel recorded four catches for 95 yards (23.8 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Samuel has 16 receptions (23 targets) for 317 yards and one touchdown, averaging 105.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

