Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop bets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Samuel's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has collected 77 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Samuel's zero receiving yards total is 64.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Samuel recorded four catches for 95 yards (23.8 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Samuel has 16 receptions (23 targets) for 317 yards and one touchdown, averaging 105.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

