Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 ypg), completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 108 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 626 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 4.2 yards above his over/under for Saturday.
- While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he threw one touchdown pass in all three of those contests.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Carr racked up yards while completing 55.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
- Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 ypg) on 64-of-92 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
