In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Derek Carr and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Carr's Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 4,804 passing yards (282.6 ypg), completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 40 times for 108 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 626 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 4.2 yards above his over/under for Saturday.

While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he threw one touchdown pass in all three of those contests.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are conceding 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Carr racked up yards while completing 55.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.

Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 ypg) on 64-of-92 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive