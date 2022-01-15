Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Devin Singletary has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary's team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 188 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Singletary has averaged 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots, 23.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 123.7 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Patriots are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary picked up 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per attempt), while scoring one touchdown.
  • Singletary also added 24 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Singletary has taken 54 carries for 237 yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Singletary has also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

