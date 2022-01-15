Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Devin Singletary has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary's team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 188 carries, with seven touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Singletary has averaged 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots, 23.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 123.7 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Patriots are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary picked up 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per attempt), while scoring one touchdown.

Singletary also added 24 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Singletary has taken 54 carries for 237 yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Singletary has also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

