Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Smith's Philadelphia Eagles head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 64 catches on 104 targets, with a team-high 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Smith had 31 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith recorded three catches for 41 yards.

Over his last three games, Smith has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

