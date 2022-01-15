Skip to main content
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Smith's Philadelphia Eagles head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Smith has 64 catches on 104 targets, with a team-high 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Smith had 31 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith recorded three catches for 41 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Smith has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Jalen Reagor

57

11.5%

33

299

2

5

8.1%

