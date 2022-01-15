Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 64 catches on 104 targets, with a team-high 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Smith had 31 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith recorded three catches for 41 yards.
- Over his last three games, Smith has caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
