Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 107 receptions (on 169 targets) for a team-high 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.5% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Johnson's 51 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.

Over his last three games, Johnson has hauled in 133 yards (on 21 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

