Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 107 receptions (on 169 targets) for a team-high 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.5% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Johnson's 51 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has hauled in 133 yards (on 21 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

Najee Harris

94

14.2%

74

467

3

14

14.1%

