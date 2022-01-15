Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 107 receptions (on 169 targets) for a team-high 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.5% of the 664 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Johnson's 51 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has hauled in 133 yards (on 21 grabs) and two touchdowns.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
