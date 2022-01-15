Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has racked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
