Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop betting options available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has racked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

