There will be player prop betting options available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has racked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 499 times this season, and he's taken 207 of those attempts (41.5%).

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Mitchell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

