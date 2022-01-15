There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott's team-high 1,002 rushing yards (58.9 per game) have come on 237 carries, with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 47 passes for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Over his three career matchups against them, Elliott has averaged 95 rushing yards against the 49ers, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott, in three matchups against the 49ers, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.

The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Elliott has racked up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has three catches for 22 receiving yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 237 50.1% 1,002 10 35 48.6% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 27.5% 719 2 15 20.8% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.1% 146 1 16 22.2% 3.0 Corey Clement 33 7.0% 140 0 3 4.2% 4.2

