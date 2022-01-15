Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott's team-high 1,002 rushing yards (58.9 per game) have come on 237 carries, with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 47 passes for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Elliott has averaged 95 rushing yards against the 49ers, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott, in three matchups against the 49ers, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Elliott has racked up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has three catches for 22 receiving yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

237

50.1%

1,002

10

35

48.6%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

27.5%

719

2

15

20.8%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.1%

146

1

16

22.2%

3.0

Corey Clement

33

7.0%

140

0

3

4.2%

4.2

