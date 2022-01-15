Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott's team-high 1,002 rushing yards (58.9 per game) have come on 237 carries, with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 47 passes for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Over his three career matchups against them, Elliott has averaged 95 rushing yards against the 49ers, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott, in three matchups against the 49ers, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the league, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
- The 49ers have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Elliott has racked up 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has three catches for 22 receiving yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
237
50.1%
1,002
10
35
48.6%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
27.5%
719
2
15
20.8%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.1%
146
1
16
22.2%
3.0
Corey Clement
33
7.0%
140
0
3
4.2%
4.2
