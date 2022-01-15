Before Gabriel Davis hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Wild Card round will see Davis' Buffalo Bills square off against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' 35 receptions have led to 549 yards (32.3 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times.

Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.

Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Davis has averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 10.7 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In four matchups, Davis has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 18, Davis racked up 39 yards on three receptions (14 targets).

In his last three games, Davis' six receptions (on 17 targets) have led to 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game).

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gabriel Davis 63 9.6% 35 549 6 17 13.7% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

