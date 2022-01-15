Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis' 35 receptions have led to 549 yards (32.3 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times.
- Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
- Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Davis has averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 10.7 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In four matchups, Davis has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 18, Davis racked up 39 yards on three receptions (14 targets).
- In his last three games, Davis' six receptions (on 17 targets) have led to 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game).
Davis' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gabriel Davis
63
9.6%
35
549
6
17
13.7%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
