Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 71 passes on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game.
  • Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
  • During his last three games, Kittle has eight receptions (12 targets) for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive