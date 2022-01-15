Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 71 passes on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

During his last three games, Kittle has eight receptions (12 targets) for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

