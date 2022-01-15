George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 71 passes on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.5 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 94 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 18.3% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
- During his last three games, Kittle has eight receptions (12 targets) for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
