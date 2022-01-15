There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Henry's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has caught 50 passes on 75 targets for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 35.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.0% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 6.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (31.5).

Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bills are conceding 179.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Henry picked up 86 yards on five receptions (six targets).

Henry's nine grabs (17 targets) have netted him 132 yards (44.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

Powered By Data Skrive