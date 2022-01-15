Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has caught 50 passes on 75 targets for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 35.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.0% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 6.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (31.5).
- Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Bills are conceding 179.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Henry picked up 86 yards on five receptions (six targets).
- Henry's nine grabs (17 targets) have netted him 132 yards (44.0 ypg) in his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
Powered By Data Skrive