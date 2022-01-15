Skip to main content
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Henry's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has caught 50 passes on 75 targets for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 35.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.0% of the 535 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 6.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (31.5).
  • Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bills are conceding 179.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Henry picked up 86 yards on five receptions (six targets).
  • Henry's nine grabs (17 targets) have netted him 132 yards (44.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Nelson Agholor

64

12.0%

37

473

3

6

8.2%

