There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has racked up 103 receptions for 1,038 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 61.1 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (128 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.5).

Renfrow, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 13-yard performance against the Chargers on four catches and scored two touchdowns.

Renfrow has added 14 grabs for 129 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and put up 43.0 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

