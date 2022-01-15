Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has racked up 103 receptions for 1,038 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 61.1 receiving yards per game.
- Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (128 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.5).
- Renfrow, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Renfrow put together a 13-yard performance against the Chargers on four catches and scored two touchdowns.
- Renfrow has added 14 grabs for 129 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times and put up 43.0 receiving yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
Powered By Data Skrive