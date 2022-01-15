Before placing any wagers on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Chase's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,455 yards (85.6 ypg) while hauling in 13 touchdowns this season.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Chase racked up 32 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 39.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Chase caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

The Raiders are allowing 235.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 29 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns in Week 18, Chase totaled 26 yards on two receptions (four targets).

Chase has contributed with 20 grabs for 417 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 26 times and averaged 139.0 receiving yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

