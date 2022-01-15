Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 3,144 passing yards this season (184.9 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-of-432), throwing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
- He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 46.1 yards per game on the ground.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 84.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hurts did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Hurts has passed for 413 yards while completing 61.8% of his throws (34-of-55), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (137.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He has added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
