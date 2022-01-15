There will be player prop bet markets available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 3,144 passing yards this season (184.9 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-of-432), throwing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 46.1 yards per game on the ground.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 84.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hurts did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Hurts has passed for 413 yards while completing 61.8% of his throws (34-of-55), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (137.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He has added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive