Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 3,144 passing yards this season (184.9 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-of-432), throwing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 46.1 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 84.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Hurts has passed for 413 yards while completing 61.8% of his throws (34-of-55), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (137.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He has added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive