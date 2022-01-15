Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 with 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.

He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 71.9 percent of his pass attempts for 316 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while connecting on 49 of 67 passes (73.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive