Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 with 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 71.9 percent of his pass attempts for 316 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while connecting on 49 of 67 passes (73.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

