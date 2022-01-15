Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 with 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys are allowing 255.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 71.9 percent of his pass attempts for 316 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while connecting on 49 of 67 passes (73.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
