Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 115.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 29 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) while going 67-for-85 (78.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

