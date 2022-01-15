In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 115.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 29 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) while going 67-for-85 (78.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive