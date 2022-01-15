Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 37.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In all three games versus the Raiders Mixon has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Mixon will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).

Recent Performances

Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Over his last three outings, Mixon has piled up 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 36.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

