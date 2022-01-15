Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 37.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In all three games versus the Raiders Mixon has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • Mixon will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Over his last three outings, Mixon has piled up 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 36.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive