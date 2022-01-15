Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Josh Allen has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 ypg), completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has attempted 123 of his 646 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

In eight matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game, 49.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 202.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his pass attempts for 239 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

He tacked on five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt .

Allen has passed for 673 yards (224.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 55.1% of his passes (65-for-118) with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive