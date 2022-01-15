Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 ypg), completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has attempted 123 of his 646 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- In eight matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game, 49.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 202.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his pass attempts for 239 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- He tacked on five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt .
- Allen has passed for 673 yards (224.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 55.1% of his passes (65-for-118) with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
