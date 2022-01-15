Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Josh Allen has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 ypg), completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has attempted 123 of his 646 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • In eight matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game, 49.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 202.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his pass attempts for 239 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt .
  • Allen has passed for 673 yards (224.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 55.1% of his passes (65-for-118) with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 208 rushing yards on 32 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

