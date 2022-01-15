Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 217 times for 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's handled 217 of those attempts (52.4%).
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Over his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bengals.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bengals have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Jacobs ran the ball 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Jacobs has 324 rushing yards on 69 attempts (108.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

217

52.4%

872

9

37

50.0%

4.0

Kenyan Drake

63

15.2%

254

2

11

14.9%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

13.3%

212

2

10

13.5%

3.9

Derek Carr

40

9.7%

108

0

7

9.5%

2.7

