There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 217 times for 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's handled 217 of those attempts (52.4%).

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bengals.

Jacobs will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bengals have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Jacobs ran the ball 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with two receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.

Jacobs has 324 rushing yards on 69 attempts (108.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 217 52.4% 872 9 37 50.0% 4.0 Kenyan Drake 63 15.2% 254 2 11 14.9% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 13.3% 212 2 10 13.5% 3.9 Derek Carr 40 9.7% 108 0 7 9.5% 2.7

