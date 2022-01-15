Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 13 of 19 games (68.4%) this season.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in six of 18 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.0, 6.0 points more than Sunday's total of 46.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 10-9-0 this year.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

This year, the Chiefs average 4.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Steelers allow (23.4).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 35.7 more yards than the 361.1 the Steelers give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City amasses over 361.1 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on six of 18 set point totals (33.3%).

The Steelers put up 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Chiefs allow.

Pittsburgh is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Steelers average 53.5 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Chiefs allow per outing (368.9).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 368.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This season, Kansas City has hit the over in five of 10 home games.

Chiefs home games this season average 51.4 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (46).

Away from home, Pittsburgh is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

This season, in four of eight road games Pittsburgh has gone over the total.

Steelers away games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.