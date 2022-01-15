Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's stat line this year features 55 grabs for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 47.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 70 times.
- Bourne has been the target of 70 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his three matchups against the Bills, Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
- Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne totaled 24 yards on three receptions.
- Bourne has put up 10 catches for 133 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and averages 44.3 receiving yards.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
