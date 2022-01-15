Skip to main content
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots head into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's stat line this year features 55 grabs for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 47.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 70 times.
  • Bourne has been the target of 70 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his three matchups against the Bills, Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
  • Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Bourne will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne totaled 24 yards on three receptions.
  • Bourne has put up 10 catches for 133 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and averages 44.3 receiving yards.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Nelson Agholor

64

12.0%

37

473

3

6

8.2%

