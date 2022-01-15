Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots head into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's stat line this year features 55 grabs for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 47.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 70 times.

Bourne has been the target of 70 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his three matchups against the Bills, Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).

Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne totaled 24 yards on three receptions.

Bourne has put up 10 catches for 133 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and averages 44.3 receiving yards.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

