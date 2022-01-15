Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray leads Arizona with 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 with 23 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards less than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those contests against the Rams.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards, throwing one touchdown .
- He added five carries for 35 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt .
- Murray has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 ypg) on 81-of-120 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 18 times for 153 yards, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
