Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Kyler Murray, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Murray's Arizona Cardinals head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray leads Arizona with 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 with 23 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards less than his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those contests against the Rams.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Murray went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 240 yards, throwing one touchdown .

He added five carries for 35 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt .

Murray has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 ypg) on 81-of-120 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 18 times for 153 yards, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

