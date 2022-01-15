Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in eight of 17 games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in eight of 17 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.1 points more than the 42.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams collect 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals allow per outing (322.9).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 322.9 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have 23 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 10-7-0 this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Cardinals rack up 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.

When Arizona churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 11 fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in four of eight home games.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread, and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 4-point underdogs or more.

In nine away games this season, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.